Delhi NGO members assaulted by residents while catching stray dogs: Police

Four NGO members, including a woman, had come to the area to catch stray dogs on Friday night when a heated argument broke out between them and the locals, leading to a scuffle

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delta Shelter home, Dog
The four NGO members and the three residents of Rani Bagh were taken to separate hospitals for medical examination

Members of an NGO were allegedly assaulted by residents of Rani Bagh in northwest Delhi while they were catching stray dogs in the area, police said on Saturday.

Four members of 'Neighbourhood Woof, including a woman, had come to the area to catch stray dogs on Friday night when a heated argument broke out between them and the locals, leading to a scuffle, they said.

Three persons sustained minor injuries after being hit by the car of the NGO members while they were trying to leave the area, police said.

The four NGO members and the three residents of Rani Bagh were taken to separate hospitals for medical examination, they said.

A case was registered under sections 323(punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) , 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation)and 427 of the IPC against some residents of the area on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman, police said, adding that investigation was underway.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal tweeted, "Its so shameful that a girl who has been working for the voiceless creatures of god was assaulted so brutally! DCW team was in constant touch with her and an FIR has finally been registered. We will ensure strongest action.
First Published: Sun, July 05 2020. 09:26 IST

