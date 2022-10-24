JUST IN
Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: CM Arvind Kejriwal
NGT asks solar firm to plant 10-times trees cut by them for Rajasthan plant
Cyclone Sitrang likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm today: IMD
Cyclone Sitrang likely to become severe cyclonic storm, says IMD
Southwest monsoon exits from country a week later than normal: IMD
With AQI of 265, Delhi's air on day before Diwali least polluted in 7 years
Cyclone over Bay of Bengal to mainly impact Sunderbans: MeT Dept
Delhi records 'poor' air quality for 8th consecutive day; may turn 'severe'
Air pollution may increase lungs, heart disease: Experts ahead of Diwali
Nationwide drive seizes 46 tonne of single-use plastic, aims to stem supply
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
Lack of cooperation by authorities affecting Bihar heritage sites: ASI
Business Standard

Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said among 10 most polluted cities in Asia, eight are from India and Delhi is not on the list

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | Delhi | Delhi Pollution

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said among 10 most polluted cities in Asia, eight are from India and Delhi is not on the list.

Citing a report, he said some years back, Delhi was considered to be one of the "most polluted cities in the world" but not anymore.

The chief minister posted the media report on Twitter and wrote, "Among 10 most polluted cities in Asia, eight are from India and Delhi not in the list. Some years back, Delhi was the most polluted city in the world. Not any more!"

He, however, said there is still a long way to go.

"People of Delhi worked very hard. Today, we have improved a lot. While we have improved, its still a long way. We will continue working hard so that we find a place in the best cities of the world," Kejriwal said.

"We are committed to making Delhi the best city in the world," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Arvind Kejriwal

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 15:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.