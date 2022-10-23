Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm Sitrang

The deep depression over the central intensified into a cyclonic storm Sitrang, said the India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

"The deep depression over west-central & adjoining east-central moved nearly northwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm "SITRANG" (pronounced as "Si-Trang")," said in a statement.

"The deep depression lay centered at 1730 hours IST of today, the 23rd of October over the same region near latitude 16.4N and longitude 88.1E, about 730 km northwest of Port Blair, 580 km south of Sagar Island and 740 km south-southwest of Barisal (Bangladesh)," the statement further said.

As per the release, the deep depression is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on October 24, and then cross the Bangladesh coast on October 25 early morning.

It is very likely to move north-northeastwards, and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm tomorrow, the 24th of October. Continuing to move north- northeastwards thereafter, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, close to Barisal around 25th October early morning," the release further said.

Earlier today, in its Sunday bulletin predicted a cyclone-type situation near the coast, due to a deep depression over the west-central and adjoining east-central .

Earlier on Saturday, had said that the conditions are "favourable" for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from the entire country during the next 48 hours.

Also, rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh from Monday-Tuesday, Assam, and Meghalaya from Monday-Wednesday, and Mizoram and Tripura from Sunday-Wednesday.

Very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh Monday and Tuesday; Assam and Meghalaya and Mizoram and Tripura on Monday

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over south Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura on Tuesday, the IMD report said.

