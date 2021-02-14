Delhi: Petrol price up 29 paise at Rs 88.73 per litre, diesel by 32 paise

-
ALSO READ
Petrol price unchanged at Rs 83.06 a litre for 8th day, diesel at Rs 76.48
Petrol, diesel price rise again by 25p/ltr after three days pause
Fuel prices: Rajasthan govt announces 2% cut in VAT on petrol, diesel
With fourth hike in a week, petrol, diesel prices touch all-time highs
Fuel prices up 35p: Petrol jumps to Rs 86.65 a ltr, diesel at Rs 76.83
-
Petrol and diesel prices have gone up in the national capital and stood at Rs 88.73 per litre and Rs 79.06 per litre, respectively on Sunday.
As compared to yesterday, the price of petrol has become costlier by 29 paise while diesel price increased by 32 paise.
Earlier, during her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with the change in international crude oil prices.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU