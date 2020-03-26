Delhi police include online delivery companies in 'essential services' list

To resolve issues faced by the citizens during the entire period in the country due to the (Covid-19) outbreak, the have included several online service delivery and diagnostic laboratories in the list of essential services that will be allowed to operate in Delhi during the 21-day

ALSO READ: FM Sitharman to announce economic package to deal with Covid-19 impact

The online delivery companies that have been allowed and exempted to operate as essential service providers in Delhi are; Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, 24Seven, Blue Dart, DTDC, Wow Express, Swiggy, Grofers, Big Basket, Milk Basket, Dunzo, Big Bazaar, Snapdeal, Licious, Medlife, Pharmeasy, Urbanclap, Ninjacart, Honasa Consumer, Healthians Diagnostics, Delhivery, Nutrimoo Milk dairy, More Retail, Easyday, Jabong, Myntra, Spencer’s, Reliance Fresh, Jubiliant Food Works, Foodpanda, Faaso’s, Pizza Hut, Ubereats, Needs Superman, 1Mg, Dr.

Lal Pathlabs, Max-Path, Satvacart, and IIFCO.

A notification has been sent to all the police stations listing these exempted services.