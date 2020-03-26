JUST IN
Coronavirus: DPIIT to monitor real-time delivery status of essential items
Business Standard

FM Sitharman to announce economic package to deal with Covid-19 impact

Earlier this week, the Finance Minister had said a package is under works and will be announced soon.

Press Trust of India 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon announce a comprehensive package to deal with coronavirus impact on the economy.

The announcement is expected to take place at 1 pm on Thursday, according to an official.

Earlier this week, the Finance Minister had said a package is under works and will be announced soon.
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week had constituted a task force headed by the Finance Minister to work out package for economy hit by coronavirus.

 
First Published: Thu, March 26 2020. 12:32 IST

