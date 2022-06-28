JUST IN
Delhi Police produces Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair before court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AltNews co-founder Mohammad Zubair being taken to the Patiala House Court, following his arrest by special cell of Delhi Police on charges of hurting religious sentiments, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Delhi police on Tuesday produced Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair before a court here in a case related to an objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

The police produced Zubair before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria on the expiry of his one-day custodial interrogation.

The court is likely to begin hearing a police plea for Zubair's custody for five more days.

First Published: Tue, June 28 2022. 16:08 IST

