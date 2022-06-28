Delhi Police produces Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair before court

-
-
Delhi police on Tuesday produced Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair before a court here in a case related to an objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.
The police produced Zubair before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria on the expiry of his one-day custodial interrogation.
The court is likely to begin hearing a police plea for Zubair's custody for five more days.
#WATCH | Delhi: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair brought to Patiala House Court.— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022
He was earlier sent to 1-day police remand after being arrested last night over allegations of hurting the religious sentiments of a community. pic.twitter.com/i7wlqxQKVr
