Delhi Police produces Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair before court

on Tuesday produced Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair before a court here in a case related to an objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

The police produced Zubair before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria on the expiry of his one-day custodial interrogation.

The court is likely to begin hearing a police plea for Zubair's custody for five more days.

#WATCH | Delhi: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair brought to Patiala House Court.



He was earlier sent to 1-day police remand after being arrested last night over allegations of hurting the religious sentiments of a community. pic.twitter.com/i7wlqxQKVr — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)