Delhi Police tighten security ahead of Independence Day Celebration

Superintendents of Police of all districts in Delhi have been instructed to be vigilant ahead of Independence Day, informed Delhi Police on Saturday.
Delhi Police check vehicles and identity cards of commuters as security has been tightened in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
Earlier on Friday, a high-level meeting of top officials of Delhi Police was held to discuss a new intelligence alert about miscreants who could try to infiltrate the security at the Red Fort on August 15." A high-level meeting of the top officials of the Delhi Police is underway. The agenda of the meeting is August 15 security and to discuss the fresh intelligence alert shared by the agencies," sources told ANI.
"An attempt could also be made to create a law and order situation at various religious sites in Delhi," sources added. Meanwhile, a full dress rehearsal was held at Red Fort on Saturday morning.
