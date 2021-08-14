2% quota for state sportspersons in Karnataka Police Forces

recruitment will be making 2 pc quota reserved for national, international sportspersons belonging to the state, said Alok Kumar Additional Director-General of ( State Reserve Police) on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI during the celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', ADGP Kumar said the recruitment drive will be inducting sportspersons for three different posts--- Deputy Superintendent of (DSP), Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and constable.

"After 14 years again the sports recruitment will start and we are going to have 2 per cent of the sportsperson who has represented the country in and international sports like Olympics. So we are going to recruit those people who have participated in past 10 years, for those people we are having this recruitment. It will start shortly and the notification will be released soon," said Alok Kumar.

He further said to promote and inculcate the sense of sportsmanship in the youngsters this initiative has been taken.

"We have seen India bagged seven medals in Olympics but this time could not get any medal. We hope in future our sate will also bring medals, for that we will promote and inculcate the sense of sportsmanship in our youngsters and keeping that in mind we are going to recruit sportsmen in the police department," he added.

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Karnataka Police have organised a run for unity from Vidhana Soudha to Cubbon Park to Kanteerava Stadium.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, DIG Praveen Sood, Alok Kumar ADGP KSRP also participated in the function.

Speaking at the occasion, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the government will strictly monitor the drug peddling activities in the state.

"There is drug peddling going on, but police are one step ahead. I do not say drug peddling has cut down, but we will strictly monitor drug peddling," said Home Minister Jnanendra.

Talking about foreign nationals whose visa terms are over, Karnataka Home Minister said, "I am discussing with police officials about why we are not sending foreign nationals who are living even after their visa term gets over, we will definitely take action related to foreign nationals."

'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative taken by the Central Government to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he flagged off Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)