ED attaches Rs 55 cr worth of 'benami' land of DMK MP A Raja in Coimbatore

The on Thursday said it has attached a "benami" asset worth Rs 55 crore of DMK MP A Raja -- 45 acres of land in Coimbatore district in -- under the anti-money laundering law.

The federal agency said in a statement the land was purchased by a company allegedly linked to Raja, in lieu of granting environmental clearance to a Gurugram-based real estate company by the leader during his stint as the Union minister for environment and forests between 2004-07.

The land is held in the name of a "benami" company of Raja, the said.

Benami means 'no name' or 'without name' and such properties are those in which the real beneficiary is not the one in whose name the property has been purchased.

The 59-year-old Raja is currently a DMK MP from the Nilgiris Lok Sabha seat.

The politician has been earlier in the cross hairs of the ED when his role was investigated and a charge sheet was filed against him by the agency in connection with its money laundering probe in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)