Wrong to impose ban on music during traditional festivals, says Goa-NCP

President Jose Philip D'souza on Thursday said that it is wrong to impose a ban on music played during traditional programmes after 10 p.m.

Obeying the High Court's direction, police have started to act against those playing loud music after 10 p.m. Thus, weddings and other cultural programmes are silenced after 10 p.m.

"We celebrate Christmas and the new year in a big way. We do the midnight celebrations. If such bans are imposed then it will disturb the tradition," former minister D'souza said.

"I am not saying that action should not be taken on loud music, but relaxation should be given to traditional festivals and programmes," he said.

"Government should not hurt people by making such decisions. It is very wrong to disturb traditional programmes," he said.

Earlier, Congress and Forward Party have demanded relaxation in the ban on loud music during festivals in the coastal state.--IANS

