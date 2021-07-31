Delhi: Portion of road under IIT flyover caves in, traffic affected

A portion of a road under IIT-Delhi flyover caved in due to heavy rains in the last few days, affecting traffic in the area on Saturday, officials said.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to take the alternate route.

"Traffic going from Adhchini to IIT has been diverted from Adhchini to Katwaria Sarai after a portion of a road near IIT red light (traffic signal) caved in," the Traffic Police tweeted in Hindi.

The city received an average of 43.6 mm rain till 8.30 am on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A massive sinkhole spotted near Hauz Khas in Delhi.



It was brought to notice btw 9:30-10 am. We barricaded the area&informed the traffic dept. It's not confirmed but the cause can be a cracked sewer line connected to Delhi Jal Board. No one was injured: UB Singh, Asst engineer pic.twitter.com/EwUBbrTdEv — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

Moderate rains are expected later in the day, the weatherman said.

The IMD on Friday had issued an orange alert, predicting moderate rain on Saturday and warning of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas of the capital and major traffic disruptions.

The department has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, and orange alert also for Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)