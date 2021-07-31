Peace in Pakistan, Afghanistan interlinked: Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa

Army chief General said on Friday that peace in is linked with peace in and those working against it should be defeated.

General Bajwa said this while talking to a 15-member Afghan media delegation who met him during a visit to the GHQ, according to a statement by the Army.

General Bajwa said the media can act as a bridge to create a conducive environment for promoting cultural and social as well as people-to-people engagement between the two countries.

It is the responsibility of the media and people to identify and defeat the spoilers of peace. Peace in is Pakistan's earnest desire because peace of the two countries is interlinked, he said.

He went on to add that the "spoilers" will not be allowed to derail the peace process.

Referring to Pakistan's comprehensive border management regime, he said security of borders is in the best interest of the two countries.

Talking about the benefits of regional connectivity for the two countries, he highlighted the importance of restoration of peace in for sustainable development of the region.

Appreciating Pak-Afghan Youth Forum's initiative for organising the journalists' visit, Bajwa hoped for more frequent exchange of visits in future.

He said Pak-Afghan youth is the hope for future peace and progress of the region.

Since the announcement of the withdrawal of US forces by August 31, violence has been rising in Afghanistan and efforts to broker a peace settlement between the Afghan government and insurgent Taliban have slowed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)