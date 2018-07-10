Delhi power tussle: Kejriwal govt to ask SC to dispose of its pleas soon

The Delhi government is likely to appeal to the on Tuesday to dispose of its appeals, including the one on the matter of services, which is a bone of contention between the AAP dispensation and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, at the earliest.

"Will be mentioning the matter first thing tomorrow (Tuesday) morning before Hon'ble SC with a request to dispose of all our appeals including the one on "Services" at the earliest possible (sic)," the Delhi government's Standing Counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra tweeted.

Even after the apex court order that clipped the power of the lieutenant governor, services matter has become a bone of contention between the AAP dispensation and the LG.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to LG Anil Baijal wondering how he can be "selective" in accepting the judgement on power tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre.

In his letter to Baijal on Monday, the chief minister urged him to implement the judgment in letter and spirit and asserted that the Home Ministry does not have the powers to interpret the order.

The LG wrote back to Kejriwal, saying that he was quoted "selectively" and charged "erroneously" by the chief minister.

Hours after the July 4 judgment, the Delhi government introduced a new system for transfer and postings of bureaucrats, making the chief minister the approving authority.

However, the services department refused to comply, saying the apex court did not abolish a notification issued in 2016, which made the Home Ministry the authority for transfers and postings through the LG.

The LG reiterated that it would be "premature" to draw conclusions at this stage as appeals are pending before the regular bench of the