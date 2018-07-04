JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Who governs Delhi: SC answers a question that has been asked for decades
Business Standard

Kejriwal hails SC verdict, calls it a big victory for Delhi and democracy

The decision is a major victory for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government which has been in a constant tug of war with LG Anil Baijal over the power

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the power tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre as a "big victory" for the people of the city and for democracy.

The apex court on Wednesday held that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal does not have independent decision-making powers, and is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.

The judgement pronounced in the court by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, who was heading a five-judge Constitution bench, also held that the LG cannot act as an "obstructionist".

"A big victory for the people of Delhi...a big victory for democracy...," Kejriwal tweeted minutes after the verdict.

The decision is a major victory for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government which has been in a constant tug of war with LG Anil Baijal over the power wielded by the two branches of the executive.

The Supreme Court said that except for three issues, including land and law and order, the Delhi government has the power to legislate and govern on other issues.

The LG needs to work harmoniously with the Council of Ministers and an attempt should be made to settle the difference of opinion with discussions, the apex court said.
First Published: Wed, July 04 2018. 18:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements