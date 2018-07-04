Kejriwal hails SC verdict, calls it a big victory for Delhi and democracy

Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday hailed the verdict on the power tussle between the and the Centre as a "big victory" for the people of the city and for democracy.

The apex court on Wednesday held that Anil Baijal does not have independent decision-making powers, and is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.

The judgement pronounced in the court by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, who was heading a five-judge Constitution bench, also held that the LG cannot act as an "obstructionist".

"A big victory for the people of Delhi...a big victory for democracy...," Kejriwal tweeted minutes after the verdict.

The decision is a major victory for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government which has been in a constant tug of war with over the power wielded by the two branches of the executive.

The said that except for three issues, including land and law and order, the has the power to legislate and govern on other issues.

The LG needs to work harmoniously with the Council of Ministers and an attempt should be made to settle the difference of opinion with discussions, the apex court said.