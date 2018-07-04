Constitution is boss, no room for anarchy: Delhi BJP welcomes SC verdict

Welcoming the verdict on the power tussle involving the office of Lt Governor and the AAP government, the Delhi BJP today said it has been established that Constitution is the "boss" and there is no room for "anarchism" of the ruling party in the capital.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the court order is a "final warning" to the to work according to the established rules.

"Today's decision by the establishes that Constitution is the boss in Delhi and elsewhere in the country. It is also a final warning to the to shun anarchism and follow the Constitution," he said in a press conference.

Tiwari claimed that the apex court has also clarified that Delhi is the capital and it can not have full statehood.

In a landmark verdict, the today held that the does not have independent decision-making powers, and is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.

It said all decisions of the Council of Ministers must be communicated to the L-G but that does not mean his concurrence is required.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said the apex court verdict has directed the AAP government to follow the law and it is expected that they will do so.

"We welcome the SC verdict. The should have been following the law even without the order of the court. We hope, they will do so after the judgement," he said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the verdict has "decided" that Delhi is a Union Territory and the AAP should stop raising their "political demand" for full statehood to the city.

"It is now decided that Delhi is a UT. So, the AAP and Chief Minister should stop raising the full statehood demand."



Kapoor said the judgement has directed for more cooperation between the LG and the city Cabinet and that all parties concerned should respect the verdict.

The apex court's decision is seen as a major victory for the AAP government which has been in a constant tug-of war with LG Anil Baijal, and also his predecessor Najeeb Jung, over the power wielded by the two branches of the executive.