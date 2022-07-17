Delhi: Rain brings respite from heat, likely to continue for next 3 days

-
ALSO READ
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in most parts of India for 3 days
North India, including Delhi to receive widespread rainfall in 24 hrs: IMD
North to western India to get scattered rainfall during next five days: IMD
Why did the temperature in Delhi feel like 52° when thermometers said 39°?
Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, rain likely in north India: IMD
-
Rain lashed parts of a national capital on Sunday bringing respite from severe heat and rising temperatures.
The rainfall brought the temperature dropped to 26.4 Celsius.
IMD further predicted that rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to occur over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days.
"Isolated rainfall activity with thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next three days and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning also likely over the region on July 19 and 20," IMD said.
On Tuesday, rain in Delhi led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of the city.
Earlier, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inspected Delhi's chronic waterlogging sites, including the Indraprastha WHO stretch, the Railway underpass at Pul Prahladpur and Minto Bridge.
The Lieutenant Governor instructed officials to make the water drainage system fool-proof in the city.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU