Delhi records 197 fresh coronavirus cases; positivity rate dips to 0.26%

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
-
Delhi recorded 197 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Saturday, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.26 per cent, authorities said.
The city's infection tally is now over 6.33 lakh and the death toll 10,799, they said.
On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months, with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.
The active cases tally on Saturday stood at 1,880, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.26 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said that the low number of active cases in Delhi was "satisfactory".
This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11 and 386 on January 12 and 357 on January 13 and 340 on January 14.
From January 15-22, the daily figures stood at 295; 299; 246; 161; 231; 228; 227 and 266 respectively.
These 197 new cases came out the 76,868 tests conducted the previous day, including 47,467 RT-PCR tests and 29,401 rapid antigen tests.
The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,33,739.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU