Delhi records 366 fresh Covid cases, two-fold increase reported in 7 days

-
ALSO READ
Delhi records 607 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths; positivity rate 1.22%
Delhi records 290 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate jumps to 0.55%
Delhi logs 13,785 new Covid cases; positivity rate climbs to 23.86%
Delhi logs 2,668 Covid cases, 13 more deaths; positivity rate down to 4.3%
Delhi reports 756 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate down to 1.52%
-
With the national capital reporting 366 fresh Covid cases at a positivity rate of 3.95 per cent on Friday, Delhi has seen over two-fold rise in new infections in the last one week, as per the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.
On a positive note, for the third consecutive day, no Covid related death was reported from the city, with its overall Covid death toll remaining static at 26,158.
On Thursday, a total of 325 fresh Covid cases were reported at a positity rate of 2.39 per cent.
From April 8, when the city reported 146 fresh Covid cases at a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent, cases more than doubled to 366 on Friday.
The daily caseload has been on the rise for the last few days with the positivity rate also jumping from 1.34 per cent on April 4 to 3.95 per cent on Friday.
On April 9, a total of 160 cases were recorded at a positity rate of 1.55 per cent. The caseload dipped slightly on April 10 to 141, before rising again from Monday.
On April 12, the city reported 202 cases at a positity rate 1.71 per cent, which went up to 299 cases at 2.49 per cent on April 13.
On Thursday, Delhi reported the highest number of fresh cases in 40 days at 325, with a positity rate of 2.39 per cent.
On the same pattern, the number of home isolation cases has shown an upward trend in the last one week.
As per the health bulletin, the number of home isolation cases rose to 685 on Friday from 574 on Thursday.
The figures of home isolation cases stood at 574 on April 14, 504 on April 13, 474 on April 12 and 447 on April 11.
--IANS
avr/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU