Delhi records 632 fresh Covid cases, no death; positivity rate at 4.42%

-
ALSO READ
Delhi records 290 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate jumps to 0.55%
Delhi records 739 Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths; positivity rate 1.48%
Delhi records 607 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths; positivity rate 1.22%
Delhi records 258 new Covid cases, zero death; positivity rate 0.71%
Delhi logs 13,785 new Covid cases; positivity rate climbs to 23.86%
-
Delhi has recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate has been reported at 4.42 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday.
No new death has been reported in the city due to the coronavirus, it said.
The department said that 632 fresh Covid cases have been reported and the positivity rate is 4.42 per cent. The city had on Monday recorded 501 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 7.72 per cent.
The national capital on Sunday recorded a 4.21 per cent positivity rate with 517 cases.
With the new cases, the city's infection tally has increased to 18,69,683 while the death toll stood at 26,160 as no new fatality was reported.
On Saturday, 461 Covid cases and two deaths were reported in Delhi while the positivity rate was 5.33 per cent.
A total of 14,299 Covid tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Tuesday, adding that a total of 1,274 patients are under home isolation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU