Delhi records 258 new Covid cases, zero death; positivity rate 0.71%

Delhi on Monday reported 258 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.71 per cent, according to the data shared by health department.
With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,59,892. The death toll stood at 26,122, the latest health bulletin stated.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 36,584, it said.
Delhi had on Sunday recorded 484 cases with a positivity rate of 0.95 per cent, and three deaths.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
