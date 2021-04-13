UP: Noida records highest coronavirus fatalities in four months

-
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded four coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, taking the district's toll to 97, official data showed.
This is the first time in over four months that the district witnessed more than a single death due to coronavirus in a day. On November 24, it had recorded three deaths.
There were 229 new cases and the tally rose to 27,957. The number of active cases climbed to 1,602, the Health Department said.
Fifty-five more patients recuperated, taking the recoveries to 26,258, it said.
Gautam Buddh Nagar has a toll of 97 with a mortality rate of 0.34 per cent. The recovery rate reached 93.92 per cent, the statistics showed.
The number of active cases in the state reached 95,980 from 81,576 the previous day, while the recoveries climbed to 6.18 lakh and the toll to 9,309, the department said.
