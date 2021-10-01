Delhi records minimum temp of 26.5 deg C, rains predicted in afternoon

-
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average with the weather department predicting rains during the day.
The relative humidity was recorded at 80 per cent. The maximum temperature will hover around 35 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.
It has predicted generally cloudy sky with very light rain or drizzle in the afternoon or evening.
The air quality index was recorded in the "moderate" category at 104, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
