Delhi reports 442 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate 2.02%

-
ALSO READ
Delhi reports 1,118 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death; positivity rate at 4.38%
Delhi records 479 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death; positivity rate at 2.06%
Delhi records 632 fresh Covid cases, no death; positivity rate at 4.42%
Solara Active Pharma tanks 20%, hits 52-week low on weak Q3 results
Delhi records 607 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths; positivity rate 1.22%
-
The national capital reported 442 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin by the Delhi government on Saturday.
With this, the active cases in the city stand at 1,641.
As many as 21,914 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The case positivity rate was 2.02 per cent during this period.
According to the bulletin, 428 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,78,105.
No patient died during this period. The death toll in the city remained at 26,208.
Under the nationwide COVID vaccination drive, 23,220 beneficiaries were jabbed with the vaccine taking the total number of vaccinations in the city to 3,41,66,979.
Meanwhile, as many as 2,685 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 16,308, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU