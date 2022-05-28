Delhi reports 442 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate 2.02%

The national capital reported 442 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin by the government on Saturday.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 1,641.

As many as 21,914 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The case positivity rate was 2.02 per cent during this period.

According to the bulletin, 428 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,78,105.

No patient died during this period. The in the city remained at 26,208.

Under the nationwide COVID vaccination drive, 23,220 beneficiaries were jabbed with the vaccine taking the total number of vaccinations in the city to 3,41,66,979.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,685 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 16,308, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)