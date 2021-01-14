Delhi riots: HC told plea for giving videos of CAA stir not maintainable

-
ALSO READ
Anti-CAA stir: UP sets up 2 tribunals to recover damages from 'rioters'
Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal gets bail; remains in jail in another case
Anti-CAA protests: Sharjeel Usmani granted bail, released from jail
Delhi riots: Police carried out insidious prosecution, JNU student to court
HC rejects bail petition of KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi in violent CAA protests
-
The city police has told the Delhi High Court that a plea moved by JNU student and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, accused in a case related to northeast Delhi riots, seeking copies of videos of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was not maintainable.
The issue regarding maintainability of the plea was raised before Justice Suresh K Kait by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police.
"Let the respondent (police) file an affidavit on the maintainability aspect within a week, with advance copy furnished to the other side. Response thereto, if any, be filed within five days thereafter," the court said and listed the matter for further hearing on February 4.
Kalita, in her plea filed through advocates Adit S Pujari, Tusharika Mattoo and Kunal Negi, has sought copies of videos of protests against the CAA and other electronic data available with the police in the matter that were filed along with the charge sheet in the case.
While Kalita is in judicial custody in the case under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, she has been granted bail in the case related to the riots in Jaffarabad area.
Earlier, before the trial court, Kalita's counsel had sought copies of a pen drive containing video clips between February 22, 2020 and February 26, 2020; DVD containing video clips of incident on February 25, 2020 and CD containing photographs and video clips of the accused; DVD containing video clips of protests of January 5, 2020 and DVD containing video clips under Jaffarabad metro station between February 22, 2020 and February 23, 2020.
Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between the citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU