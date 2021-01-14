PM Narendra Modi greets citizens on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu

Prime Minister on Thursday greeted the people on the festivals of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu.

"Many congratulations to the countrymen on My wish is that Uttarayan Suryadev infuse new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life. greetings to everyone," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister, while sending out Pongal greetings, said the festival showcases the best of Tamil culture.

"Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion," he said.

"Magh Bihu wishes to everyone. May the coming times be filled with happiness. With the blessings of Almighty may there be brotherhood and wellness all around," he said in another tweet.

is a festival in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the Sun deity Surya, while 'Magh Bihu' is celebrated with community feasts after the annual harvest takes place.Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. To mark the festival, the Pongal sweet dish is prepared and is first offered to the Gods and Goddesses followed, sometimes, with an offering to cows. It is then shared with the family.

