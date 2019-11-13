Delhi's air quality dips to 'severe' levels, likely to worsen on Wednesday

-
After slight relief, Delhi and its suburbs have again been engulfed in thick blanket of smog as fall in the temperature and wind speed pushed the city's air quality in the "severe" zone.
Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) fell to 467 at 6:30 am from 425 on Tuesday evening, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).
The PM 2.5 stood at 317 while the PM10 was recorded at 451.
The air quality monitor also predicted the pollution levels in Delhi-NCR are expected to enter the "severe plus" or "emergency" category today.
Meteorologists said the national capital recorded on Tuesday morning a minimum temperature of 11.7 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest so far. It is two notches below normal for this time of the year.
Most of the 37 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi recorded air quality in the severe category on Tuesday.
Faridabad (413), Gurgaon (511), Ghaziabad (461), and Noida (572) also choked on extremely polluted air.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.
According to SAFAR, the share of stubble-burning accounted for 25 per cent of Delhi's pollution on Tuesday, up from 18 per cent on Monday.
|Place
|PM2.5
|PM10
|Gurugram
|511
|407
|New Delhi
|457
|417
|Noida
|572
|539
|Delhi University
|468
|417
|Chandani Chowk
|393
|381
