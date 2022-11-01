JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi's air quality improves, now in 'poor' category, min temp 15.2 deg C

Delhi's air quality improved on Tuesday morning, as the AQI stood in the 'poor' category, even as the minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal

Topics
Delhi air quality | Air Quality Index | Delhi Pollution

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi, Delhi AQI, Delhi air pollution, smog
Representative Image

Delhi's air quality improved on Tuesday morning, as the AQI stood in the 'poor' category, even as the minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 266 around 9:15 AM, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

Delhi's overall air quality index had read 361 at 8 pm on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 15.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

The city recorded a relative humidity of 94 per cent at 8:30 AM, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 15.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while the maximum temperature stood at 31.1 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological office has forecast mainly clear sky later in the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 10:23 IST

