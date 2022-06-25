Delhi witnesses pleasant morning, minimum temperature 24.3 deg Celsius

-
ALSO READ
What is global minimum corporate tax?
TMS Ep192: US recession, influencer marketing, markets, global min corp tax
Heatwave to persist in Delhi; minimum temp recorded at 28 degrees
Pleasant weather in Delhi; monsoon likely to arrive around usual date: IMD
Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.7 degree, heat waves unlikely: IMD
-
It was a pleasant Saturday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 24.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 58 per cent, it added.
The weather office predicted partly cloudy skies for the day with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.
On Friday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average temperature, and the minimum settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.
Private weather forecasting agency Skymet said temperatures are expected to drop from June 27.
"Due to westerly dry and hot winds with clear skies in Delhi, maximum temperature may cross 40 degrees once again. Temperatures are expected to drop from June 27 with thunderstorm and light rain," vice-president (climate change and meteorology) of Skymet Weather Mahesh Palawat said.
The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category (217) around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU