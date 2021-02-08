Delhi's air quality in 'poor category', vehicles move through dense fog

-
A dense layer of fog engulfed Delhi on Monday morning as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the poor category.
Air pollution and fog hindered visibility on roads in the national capital.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported the temperature of Delhi at 9.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of Delhi remained in the 'poor category' as forecasted.
The concentration of PM 10 particles stood at 175 while PM 2.5 at 102 in the national capital.
Surface winds were high and in the West-Southwesterly direction.
AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.
