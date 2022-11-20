JUST IN
Vulture population increases in Uttar Pradesh's Amangarh Tiger Reserve
If we take care of nature, it will take care of us: Sarbananda Sonowal
COP27: India opposes efforts to extend scope of mitigation to agriculture
Must not promote restriction on energy supply: PM Modi at Bali meet
India started intense coal gasification drive to reduce emissions: Joshi
Submitted long-term low emissions growth strategy: India at COP27
For states, climate change and energy transition are Centre's concern
Delhi: Air quality improves but still in 'poor' category; AQI at 221
What is greenwashing?
Climate finance, tech needed to promote trust, transparency: India at COP27
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
Security forces recovered heroin worth crores of rupees in J-K's Baramulla
Business Standard

Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category; AQI at 314: CPCB data

Air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Sunday with the 24-hour Air Quality Index settling at 314, according to Central Pollution Control Board data

Topics
air pollution | Delhi-NCR

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pollution, Delhi pollution

Air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Sunday with the 24-hour Air Quality Index settling at 314, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal and the minimum at 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 90 per cent and 36 per cent, it said.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies on Monday with mist in the morning. The minimum and maximum temperatures in the national capital are likely to settle at 9 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season with a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius -- three notches below normal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on air pollution

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 21:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.