Delhi's air quality 'very poor', minimum temperature settles at 6.2 deg C

-
ALSO READ
Delhi records 6.4 degree Celsius temperature, air quality 'moderate'
Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 16.5 deg C; air quality 'severe'
Why did the temperature in Delhi feel like 52° when thermometers said 39°?
Delhi's AQI in 'very poor' category; minimum temp 3 notches above average
Warm, humid morning in Delhi; minimum temperature at 27.4 degrees Celsius
-
Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category on Sunday morning and the minimum temperature in the city settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.
The relative humidity was 87 per cent at 8.30 am, the meteorological department said.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 315 at 9 am.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
The weatherman has forecast a largely clear sky during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 24 degrees Celsius.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 10:45 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU