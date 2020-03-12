JUST IN
Delhi's IGI airport ranked world's best in over 40 MPPA category

The Delhi Airport has been adjudged as the world's best airport in the highest category of more than 40 million passengers per annum consecutively in 2017 and 2018.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi airport on global top 5 and first among Asian on social media
New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which is undergoing a major expansion, has emerged as the best airport in the over 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category in Asia-Pacific by the Airports Council International's Airport Service Quality Programme (ASQ) 2019 rankings.

Last year, the IGIA, handled around 69 million passengers and was positioned among the airports of the Asia-Pacific region, like Singapore's Changi airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The IGIA had retained the world's second best airport position for three consecutive years till 2013. "In 2014, it stepped up its position to World No. 1 in the 25-40 MPPA category and retained the rank in 2015," DIAL said in a statement.

"The Delhi Airport has been adjudged as the world's best airport in the highest category of more than 40 million passengers per annum consecutively in 2017 and 2018."
First Published: Thu, March 12 2020. 08:35 IST

