Delhi's IGI airport ranked world's best in over 40 MPPA category

The Indira Gandhi International (IGIA), which is undergoing a major expansion, has emerged as the best in the over 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category in Asia-Pacific by the Airports Council International's Service Quality Programme (ASQ) 2019 rankings.

Last year, the IGIA, handled around 69 million passengers and was positioned among the airports of the Asia-Pacific region, like Singapore's Changi airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The IGIA had retained the world's second best airport position for three consecutive years till 2013. "In 2014, it stepped up its position to World No. 1 in the 25-40 MPPA category and retained the rank in 2015," DIAL said in a statement.

"The Airport has been adjudged as the world's best airport in the highest category of more than 40 million passengers per annum consecutively in 2017 and 2018."