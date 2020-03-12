Delhi's IGI airport ranked world's best in over 40 MPPA category

-
ALSO READ
32 flights diverted from Delhi airport on Sunday morning due to pollution
Bag with suspected RDX contents found at Delhi airport, security tightened
Adani Enterprises, DIAL among 4 bidders for Rs 29,560 cr Jewar airport
T20 World Cup: Delhi Airport emerging as hub for flights to Australia
New Delhi metro station starts check-in facility for three more airlines
-
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which is undergoing a major expansion, has emerged as the best airport in the over 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category in Asia-Pacific by the Airports Council International's Airport Service Quality Programme (ASQ) 2019 rankings.
Last year, the IGIA, handled around 69 million passengers and was positioned among the airports of the Asia-Pacific region, like Singapore's Changi airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
The IGIA had retained the world's second best airport position for three consecutive years till 2013. "In 2014, it stepped up its position to World No. 1 in the 25-40 MPPA category and retained the rank in 2015," DIAL said in a statement.
"The Delhi Airport has been adjudged as the world's best airport in the highest category of more than 40 million passengers per annum consecutively in 2017 and 2018."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU