JUST IN
Himachal Congress Legislature Party meeting begins to discuss next CM
Wheat acreage surges 25% from last year; but weather remains a concern
Tamil Nadu to achieve carbon neutrality before India's 2070 target: Stalin
2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits two of rioting, arson and dacoity charges
MIAL announces setting up of 6 fast EV charging stations at Mumbai airport
Rajasthan making provisions for farmers' welfare through budget: CM Gehlot
Over 155k cattle deaths so far this year due to lumpy skin disease: Govt
No of PM-Kisan beneficiaries rises to 8.42 cr; over Rs 2 trn paid: Tomar
5G services launched in 50 towns in 14 states, UTs as on Nov 26: Minister
No report of starvation deaths from states and UTs, Smriti Irani tells LS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
All parties should make collective effort to implement UCC, says Gadkari
Business Standard

Delhi's maximum temp settles at 26.8 deg C; air quality 'very poor'

It was a sunny Friday in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling three notches above the season's average at 26.8 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Topics
Delhi | Delhi air quality

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Air Pollution
Delhi Air Pollution

It was a sunny Friday in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling three notches above the season's average at 26.8 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The air quality in the city remained in the "very poor" category as the 24-hour average AQI at 4 pm was 314, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The minimum temperature on Friday had settled a notch below the season's average at 8.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky on Saturday with mist and shallow fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 27 and 9 degrees Celsius.

The Centre's air quality panel on Wednesday ordered the lifting of curbs under stage 3 of the anti-pollution action plan in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on non-essential construction work.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 21:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU