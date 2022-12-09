JUST IN
Himachal Congress Legislature Party meeting begins to discuss next CM
Wheat acreage surges 25% from last year; but weather remains a concern
Tamil Nadu to achieve carbon neutrality before India's 2070 target: Stalin
2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits two of rioting, arson and dacoity charges
MIAL announces setting up of 6 fast EV charging stations at Mumbai airport
Rajasthan making provisions for farmers' welfare through budget: CM Gehlot
Over 155k cattle deaths so far this year due to lumpy skin disease: Govt
No of PM-Kisan beneficiaries rises to 8.42 cr; over Rs 2 trn paid: Tomar
5G services launched in 50 towns in 14 states, UTs as on Nov 26: Minister
No report of starvation deaths from states and UTs, Smriti Irani tells LS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
ED files prosecution complaint in alleged coal levy scam in Chhattisgarh
Delhi airport says peak-hour flights reduced at T3 to ease congestion
Business Standard

Anti-CAA protest: Northeast's students' body to observe Black Day on Dec 11

The North East Students' Organisation on Friday said it would observe December 11 as 'Black Day' across the region in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA

Topics
Citizenship Act | Protest

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

CAA protest, shaheen bagh, supreme court
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The North East Students' Organisation on Friday said it would observe December 11 as 'Black Day' across the region in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

On December 11, 2019, Rajya Sabha approved the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, completing the legislative procedure for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

"December 11 will always be remembered as a 'Black Day' for the entire Northeast," NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa said here.

Members of the NESO, the umbrella organisation of the influential students' bodies in the Northeastern states, will put up black flags and black banners in important places across the region, he said.

"This demonstration is to give a message to the Government of India that we are against this Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019," he added.

Urging the people of the region to unite against the "draconian law", Jyra said it was yet another "political injustice" that the indigenous people of the Northeast have to face.

"Despite the relentless opposition of the indigenous peoples, the Government of India passed the bill in Parliament," he said.

Violent protests rocked the region in December 2019 after the Bill was passed in Parliament. There are concerns in the region that granting citizenship to refugees will be detrimental to the indigenous communities.

The Act is yet to be rolled out due to the absence of rules. The government has cited the outbreak of the pandemic for not framing them so far.

The CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after five years of residence here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Citizenship Act

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 20:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU