Delhi's minimum temperature at 7.8 deg C, AQI in 'poor' category at 273

-
ALSO READ
AQI around 70: This July, air in Delhi is the cleanest it has been in 6 yrs
Delhi pollution: GRAP Stage IV kicks in amid severe air quality
Oct AQI review: With 7 days in 'very poor' category, 2022 worse than 2021
Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', min temp settles at 12.6 deg C
Delhi air pollution worst in the world on Friday, shows Swiss firm data
-
The national capital recorded its coldest November morning in the last two years on Friday with a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, according to India Meteorological Department.
The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky throughout the day while the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius.
Friday's minimum temperature is the lowest in the month since November 23, 2020, when the city recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 273 at 9 am. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The air quality is not predicted to deteriorate significantly in the coming days, according to the IMD.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 11:13 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU