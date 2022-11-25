JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi's minimum temperature at 7.8 deg C, AQI in 'poor' category at 273

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky throughout the day while the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: An anti-amog gun fitted on a modified vehicle is used to spray water to curb pollution, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
The national capital recorded its coldest November morning in the last two years on Friday with a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, according to India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky throughout the day while the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius.

Friday's minimum temperature is the lowest in the month since November 23, 2020, when the city recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 273 at 9 am. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The air quality is not predicted to deteriorate significantly in the coming days, according to the IMD.

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 11:13 IST

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
