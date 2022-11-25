JUST IN
Punjab farmers end protest, Min Dhaliwal says consensus reached on demands
Won't let even 1 inch land go away: CM on Maharashtra-Karnataka border row
Centre appoints 3 Indian Foreign Service officers to different posts in PMO
Top Headlines: Air travel recovery stalls, India's iPhone exports & more
Shah assures CBI probe into border firing, as fresh violence hits Shillong
Chandini Chowk fire still not under control, major part of building damaged
Delhi Metro to start double-line movement on Grey Line section today
FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo makes history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
Amazon's Black Friday: Several Indian trade unions to join protests
Raids at residences of scribes over online threats to journos in Kashmir
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India's proposal for enhance protection to Leith's softshell turtle adopted
Business Standard

Punjab farmers end protest, Min Dhaliwal says consensus reached on demands

Dallewal told reporters that the farmers' protests, which had been going on at six regions in Punjab, would be lifted with immediate effect

Topics
Punjab | Farmers protests | Bhagwant Mann

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg
Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) chief Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who had been on a fast unto death for six days to press for the farmers' demands, broke his fast on Thursday after Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal announced that consensus had been reached on various demands following marathon talks.

Dhaliwal offered juice to Dallewal at the protest site in Faridkot as he broke his fast.

Dallewal told reporters that the farmers' protests, which had been going on at six regions in Punjab, would be lifted with immediate effect.

Dhaliwal, while commenting on the demand for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's apology over his remarks on the farmers' protests, said there was some miscommunication as the AAP government always stood for their welfare.

However, he said "we express regret" if any of Mann's words had hurt the farmers' sentiments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Punjab

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 08:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.