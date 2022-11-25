Punjab farmers end protest, Min Dhaliwal says consensus reached on demands

-
ALSO READ
PM Kisan Yojana: How to apply for benefits under the farmer scheme
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets married in a private ceremony in Chandigarh
PM Kisan Yojana: A complete guide to availing 12th installment of scheme
PM KISAN Yojana: List of documents required to receive the 12th installment
Punjab government to present paperless budget, says CM Bhagwant Mann
-
Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) chief Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who had been on a fast unto death for six days to press for the farmers' demands, broke his fast on Thursday after Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal announced that consensus had been reached on various demands following marathon talks.
Dhaliwal offered juice to Dallewal at the protest site in Faridkot as he broke his fast.
Dallewal told reporters that the farmers' protests, which had been going on at six regions in Punjab, would be lifted with immediate effect.
Dhaliwal, while commenting on the demand for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's apology over his remarks on the farmers' protests, said there was some miscommunication as the AAP government always stood for their welfare.
However, he said "we express regret" if any of Mann's words had hurt the farmers' sentiments.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 08:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU