Delhi's oxygen requirement reducing, Centre can share surplus: Sisodia

The government has written to the Centre, saying the surplus that is being given to it can be supplied to other states, Deputy Chief Minister said on Thursday.

He thanked the Centre and the High Court for coming to the aid of the people of while they were in distress due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

Sisodia said Delhi recorded 10,400 fresh COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period and the positivity rate stands at 14 per cent.

He said the national capital had a requirement of 700 MT of when the number of cases was rising but now that the figure is showing a declining trend, the requirement has come down to 582 MT.

"We have written to the Centre for giving the surplus to other states. We are a responsible government," the deputy chief minister said.

