Delhi's temperature may settle around 40 deg today; heat wave likely: IMD

The national capital is likely to witness heat wave conditions on Friday and the maximum temperature may settle around 40 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.
The minimum temperature in Delhi this morning was recorded at 19.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The weather office said days will get warmer over the week.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 42 per cent.
On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 40 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal.
The heatwave is likely to intensify and the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory may touch the 42-degree mark by Saturday, the IMD said.
For the plains, a "heat wave" is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.
A "severe" heat wave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.
The quality of air in Delhi remained in the "poor" category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 244 at 8 am, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
