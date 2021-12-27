Delhi records minimum temperature of 10.4 deg C; air quality 'very poor'

-
-
Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning and the minimum temperature settled at 10.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.
The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'severe' category on Sunday evening at 459, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. The AQI on Monday morning was 373.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 90 per cent, the weather office said.
It predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle on Monday, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.
On Sunday, the minimum temperature settled at 9.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, while the maximum temperature was 21.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.
Several parts of the national capital witnessed light rains on Sunday evening.
