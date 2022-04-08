Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government to start basic online course in MSME

-
To inculcate and encourage business development skills in youth, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will soon start an online course in entrepreneurship.
The course will be conducted at college level and will fetch a certificate for the participants on completion. The certification will be given by the MSME and export promotion departments.
Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, Navneet Sehgal, said that the course curriculum and modalities are being worked out.
"The idea is to make youth self-reliant by empowering them so that they don't just become job-seekers but job creators," he said.
Sehgal also said that besides providing the certificate, the 10-day course will also provide exposure visits and bank linkages for loans to translate ideas into action.
Joint commissioner MSME (exports and Lucknow Zone) Pawan Agarwal said that the certification opportunity will be included in the departmental app called MSME Sarthi.
"Two main reasons prompted the department to think about this. The chief minister's priority to create jobs in the state is the first reason while demand for training and experience in certain schemes of Skill Development Mission and bank conditions to disburse loans is the second."
The course will have general certifications besides advance courses in specific areas like food processing, agricultural production, organic farming and mechanical work in subsequent stages.
The department has also envisaged the idea of introducing entrepreneurial skills at the senior secondary level so that the foundation of their self-reliance is laid in the formative years.
In addition to the certification programme, MSME department has decided to double the seats under Mati Kala Board and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Scheme.
