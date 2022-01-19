Wet spell over northwest, adjoining central India from Jan 21: IMD

Light/moderate rainfall/ over the Western Himalayan region and scattered to widespread light/moderate over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh is likely between January 21 to 23, the Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted.

Around the same time, minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius over northwest during the next 3-4 days.

A fresh active Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest from January 21 onwards while an induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over southwest Rajasthan on January 22, said.

Scattered to widespread light / moderate rainfall/ is very likely over Western Himalayan Region during January 21 to 23, isolated heavy rainfall/ is very likely over Himachal Pradesh on January 22 while scattered to widespread light/moderate is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and isolated to scattered over Madhya Pradesh likely during January 21 to 23 with maximum intensity on January 22.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from January 20 to 22, the said.

Dense to very dense fog in night/morning hours is very likely in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next two days.

Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions in some parts are very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next three days, Cold Day conditions in some parts over north Madhya Pradesh are likely during next two days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and north Rajasthan during next 24 hours and abate thereafter, the bulletin added.

