Delhi saw 2,300 accidents in first 5 months of 2022; 505 killed: Data

witnessed 2,300 accidents in which over 500 people lost lives in the first five months of 2022, according to official data.

Out of these, 495 were fatal accidents, 1,762 simple accidents and 43 non-injury accidents.

The data, which gave traffic district-wise information, also stated that 2,152 people got injured during the period.

A total of 505 people have been killed in the accidents, with the maximum number of deaths (56) reported in the outer north district followed by 50 deaths in northwest district, 46 in southwest and 45 in west district, it stated.

The least number of deaths (16) was reported in Shahdara, 19 in central district and 21 deaths in New Delhi, Rohini and south districts, respectively, it stated.

The southeast district in saw the maximum number of accidents at 222, followed by southwest 192, outer north 191 and west district 186 accidents.

The least number of (75) accidents have been reported in New district followed by Shahdara (77) and Rohini district (100), the data stated, adding that the maximum number of people (211) got injured in southeast district and the lowest number was reported in Shahdara (63).

According to the Delhi Police data, the city witnessed 1,206 fatal road accidents in 2021 in which 1,239 people were killed.

It also said that fatal accidents increased by 3.6 per cent in 2021 as compared to 2020 (from 1,163 deaths to 1,206 deaths).

