Anti-encroachment drive: Bulldozers to roll in Delhi's Rohini at Katju Marg

The proposed demolition drive to remove illegal encroachments in the capital will on Thursday be carried out in the surrounding areas of K.N. Katju Marg in north Delhi's area.

According to the Office of Assistant Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), the special encroachment removal drive is fixed by the North DMC along with other departments to remove temporary and permanent encroachment from the government land, footpaths, and pedestrian pathways.

Earlier on Wednesday as well, the Municipal Corporation continued its drive to demolish illegal encroachments in several parts of the capital even as the Left parties protested against the government accusing them of spreading communal atmosphere.

The places where the demolition was carried out were Tilaknagar, Dwarka, Lodhi Road, Najafgarh, Aya Nagar among several other areas. Meanwhile, the demolition was not conducted in New Seelampur as an adequate number of police force could not be provided.

A day ago, more than a dozen Left-wing organisations took out a citizens' march to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence.

Even though all the protesters were stopped amidst heavy police force, they kept raising slogans against the bulldozers. At the same time, with placards in their hands, they accused the government of spreading the 'communal atmosphere' in Delhi.

Several Left parties like the CPI, CPI-M, CPI(ML), AIFB, RSP, etc., took part in the demonstration.

"This protest is against the bulldozers that are being rolled over the poor people across the country. There are constant attacks in the name of removal of encroachment," All India Kisan Mahasabha secretary Purushottam Mishra told IANS.

He said that the government is engaged in dividing the country by doing communal politics and diverting the public attention from real issues. "We will keep protesting across the country against this bulldozer campaign," he said.

