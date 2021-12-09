Explosion in Delhi's Rohini court, proceedings suspended; probe on

A mysterious was reported in Delhi's Court on Thursday morning, fire officials said.

As per initial reports, a laptop in the court exploded. Police, however, said they are investigating.

The fire officials said they received information about the at 10.40 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Proceedings in the court have been suspended, officials said.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)