Delhi sees 6-week low in daily Covid cases; positivity rate at 8.4%

-
ALSO READ
NITI Aayog member sought feedback from Kejriwal on farm laws in November
Cannot be at ease till positivity rate drops below 5 pc: Satyendar Jain
Seems third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi brought under control: Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party to contest UP Assembly elections in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi will bid for 2048 Olympic Games, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
-
The national capital reported 4,524 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since April 5, and 340 fatalities on Monday while the positivity rate dipped to 8.42 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin released by the city government.
The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days. Delhi on Monday recorded less than 5,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the first time in nearly 42 days.
However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 24, saying the gains made so far in combating coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.
At 8.42 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 9 when it stood at 7.8 per cent. The number of new infections is the lowest since April 5 when 3,548 people were diagnosed with the disease, according to government data.
However, the lesser number of fresh cases on Monday came from a relatively smaller number of tests -- 53,756-- conducted on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU