National capital sees minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius today

Topics
Delhi | MeT department

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi
The AQI was in the 'poor' category largely at rest of the stations in Delhi, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The mercury settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Tuesday morning, two notches below normal, the Met office said.

The metropolis had recorded its coldest morning of the season on Monday as the minimum temperature had fell to 8.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 9 am at Anand Vihar, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri and Shadipur weather stations.

The AQI was in the 'poor' category largely at rest of the stations in Delhi, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, with the Met office forecasting mainly clear sky.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 11:45 IST

