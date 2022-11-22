JUST IN
CV Ananda Bose to take oath as new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday
India condemns recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch by N Korea
Delhi air quality improves to 'poor' category with overall AQI at 286
Mumbai reports 24 fresh measles cases and one suspected death: BMC
Farmers hit by heavy rains shouldn't be forced to pay power bills: Fadnavis
SC asks Guj HC to hold periodical hearings in Morbi bridge collapse
Latest LIVE: India reports 294 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 6,209
To reduce man-animal conflict, U'Khand to run pilot project in 5 villages
PM Modi to distribute 71K appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits
Karnataka ready to fight border dispute with Maharashtra in SC: CM Bommai
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Adani Group's open offer for NDTV to begin today: What has happened so far
Business Standard

CV Ananda Bose to take oath as new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other dignitaries, including assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay and Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikary, will be present at the programme

Topics
West Bengal | Mamata Banerjee

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

C V Ananda Bose
C V Ananda Bose

CV Ananda Bose will take oath as the new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday, an official said.

Bose, who was named the new governor on November 17, will take oath at the Raj Bhavan, he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other dignitaries, including assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay and Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikary, will be present at the programme, the official said on Tuesday.

The governor is administered the oath by the chief justice of the high court.

Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, will replace La Ganesan as the governor.

He served as an administrator of the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuating in 2011.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on West Bengal

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 10:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.