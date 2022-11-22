CV Ananda Bose to take oath as new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday

-
-
CV Ananda Bose will take oath as the new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday, an official said.
Bose, who was named the new governor on November 17, will take oath at the Raj Bhavan, he said.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other dignitaries, including assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay and Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikary, will be present at the programme, the official said on Tuesday.
The governor is administered the oath by the chief justice of the high court.
Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, will replace La Ganesan as the governor.
He served as an administrator of the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuating in 2011.
First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 10:47 IST
