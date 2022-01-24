Delhi slashes number of dry days to 3, down from 21 earlier

The Delhi government under its new excise policy has reduced the number of dry days to just three from 21 last year, according to an official order issued on Monday.

The licensed liquor shops and opium vends will remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the order issued by the Excise department of the Delhi government stated.

"In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that the following dates shall be observed as "Dry Day" in the Capital Territory of Delhi by all the licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi for the year 2022," it stated, listing Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti as the days when the sale of will not be permitted.

The restriction on sale of liquor on dry days will not apply to the service of to occupants in case of hotels having L-15 license, said the order.

Earlier, the dry days numbered 21 including on birth anniversary of great leaders and religious festivals.The business premises of a licensee will be kept closed on dry day.

The order said that apart from the above three dry days, the government may declare any other day in the year as 'Dry Day' from time to time.

The licensees will not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes related to number of 'dry days'. All the licensees will exhibit the 'dry day' order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises, it said.

