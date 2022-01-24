Anti-CAA protest: Delhi court frames sedition charge against Sharjeel Imam

-
A Delhi court on Monday framed charges under sedition against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches made by him during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019.
Charges are being framed under sections 124 (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of Indian Penal Code, and Section 13 (punishment for unlawful activities) of UAPA, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat ordered.
As per the prosecution, Imam had allegedly made speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13, 2019, and at Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019, where he threatened to cut off Assam and the rest of the Northeast from India.
In his defense, Imam had earlier told the court that he is not a terrorist and his prosecution is a whip of a monarch rather than a government established by law. Whereas, the prosecution claimed that violent riots took place pursuant to Imam's speech.
He is in judicial custody since January 2020.
Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Imam in the case, in which it alleged that he allegedly gave speeches inciting hatred, contempt, and disaffection towards the Central Government and instigated the people which led to the violence in December 2019.
